The 5 Best Videos Of The Week

Mark Romanek is one of the great directors in music-video history. He did Nine Inch Nails’ “Closer” and Beck’s “Devil’s Haircut” and Fiona Apple’s “Criminal” and Jay-Z’s “99 Problems” and Johnny Cash’s “Hurt.” His video for Taylor Swift’s “Shake It Off” was seriously problematic in a lot of ways, and also just plain annoying, but it was also instantly iconic, which is probably the best thing a music video can be. All of which is to say: I wish Romanek could’ve come up with something better for Justin Timberlake’s “Filthy.” This week’s picks are below.
5. Jack White – “Connected By Love” (Dir. Pasqual Gutierrez)
Here’s a sentence from Jeremy Larson’s Pitchfork evisceration of this song: “Its mawkish, heavy-handed tone somehow inspired an even worse music video that’s like Melancholia through the lens of This Is Us.” That’s true! But I kind of like it. The glowing lethal sun looks cool, anyway.
4. Destroyer – “Stay Lost” (Dir. Maxwell McCabe-Lokos)
Sometimes, it’s just cool to see people make things.
3. Towkio – “Symphony” (Feat. Teddy Jackson) (Dir. Andre Muir)
Strong supporting evidence for my theory that Towkio is just a character that Shia LaBoeuf has been secretly playing for the past few years.
2. Quavo & Nicki Minaj – “She For Keeps” (Dir. Daps & Quavo)
Ah, the early ’90s, when we all wore fanny packs and listened to tape decks and… drank milkshakes at ’50s-style diners? Sure. Let’s just do all the different kinds of retro at once.
1. Soccer Mommy – “Your Dog” (Dir. Weird Life)
Somehow, drawing black metal corpsepaint on an actual corpse seems like the coldest thing that anyone could ever do. Never cross Sophie Allison.