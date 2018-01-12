The 5 Best Videos Of The Week

Mark Romanek is one of the great directors in music-video history. He did Nine Inch Nails’ “Closer” and Beck’s “Devil’s Haircut” and Fiona Apple’s “Criminal” and Jay-Z’s “99 Problems” and Johnny Cash’s “Hurt.” His video for Taylor Swift’s “Shake It Off” was seriously problematic in a lot of ways, and also just plain annoying, but it was also instantly iconic, which is probably the best thing a music video can be. All of which is to say: I wish Romanek could’ve come up with something better for Justin Timberlake’s “Filthy.” This week’s picks are below.

Here’s a sentence from Jeremy Larson’s Pitchfork evisceration of this song: “Its mawkish, heavy-handed tone somehow inspired an even worse music video that’s like Melancholia through the lens of This Is Us.” That’s true! But I kind of like it. The glowing lethal sun looks cool, anyway.

Sometimes, it’s just cool to see people make things.

Strong supporting evidence for my theory that Towkio is just a character that Shia LaBoeuf has been secretly playing for the past few years.

Ah, the early ’90s, when we all wore fanny packs and listened to tape decks and… drank milkshakes at ’50s-style diners? Sure. Let’s just do all the different kinds of retro at once.

Somehow, drawing black metal corpsepaint on an actual corpse seems like the coldest thing that anyone could ever do. Never cross Sophie Allison.