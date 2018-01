The fun, charismatic, bawdy-as-hell Chicago rapper CupcakKe released her new album Ephorize last week, and she’s just made a video for its nastiest song. In the extremely NSFW video for the good-natured sex-rap “Duck Duck Goose,” CupcakKe plays with a wide assortment of dildos and wears pasties that look like ducklings. You’ve been warned. The video is below.

The self-released Ephorize is out now.