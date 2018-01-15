Causa – “Rounding Up” & “A Dollar More”

The Los Angeles punk band Cause play fast, rudimentary, straight-ahead old-school hardcore, the type that could’ve been made at any point in the past 38 years. After releasing a demo last year, they’ve just put out a new single with two songs, “Rounding Up” and “A Dollar More,” that clock in at about a minute and a half each. Singing in both English and Spanish, Causa bring a searing lo-fi urgency to what they do; it’s a bracing listen. Check out both songs below.

<a href="http://causapunx.bandcamp.com/album/single-release" target="_blank">Single Release by CAUSA</a>

You can name your price for those two songs at Bandcamp.