It’s been a while since we’ve heard from Canadian experimental proggers Yamantaka // Sonic Titan; their last album was 2013’s UZU. But in a couple of months, they’ll follow that one up with the new LP DIRT, a space-opera concept album. First single “Someplace” starts out as tingly ambience and builds to almost-metal bombast. Listen to it below, via The FADER.

DIRT is out 3/23 on Paper Bag.