Prince Estate Announces Live On The Big Screen Film Screening With Previously Unreleased Concert Footage

Prince
CREDIT: AP

Prince’s estate announced Tuesday that the Target Center in Minneapolis will host a live concert-film experience 4/21 in memoriam of the two year anniversary of the late musician’s death. Prince: Live On The Big Screen will include never-before-seen performance audio and video of the legend backed by a live band of collaborators from throughout his career. The event is part of Celebration 2018, a four-day series of events held by the Paisley Park estate in honor of Prince’s legacy.

This article originally appeared on Spin.

