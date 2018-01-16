Prince Estate Announces Live On The Big Screen Film Screening With Previously Unreleased Concert Footage
Prince’s estate announced Tuesday that the Target Center in Minneapolis will host a live concert-film experience 4/21 in memoriam of the two year anniversary of the late musician’s death. Prince: Live On The Big Screen will include never-before-seen performance audio and video of the legend backed by a live band of collaborators from throughout his career. The event is part of Celebration 2018, a four-day series of events held by the Paisley Park estate in honor of Prince’s legacy.
💜 Prince's Paisley Park Museum announces PRINCE: Live on the Big Screen, Backed by his ALL-STAR Band Live on the Big Stage with Very Special Guests, coming to Target Center Saturday, April 21! The concert will feature newly remastered and never-before-released audio and video of Prince accompanied live on the Target Center stage by a super-group of musicians who performed alongside Prince throughout his legendary career. Tickets are on sale Saturday, January 20 at 10am at the Target Center box office, online at TargetCenter.com/prince or by calling 888-9-AXS-TIX. #Prince #PaisleyPark
