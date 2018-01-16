Built To Spill & Afghan Whigs Announce Co-Headlining Tour

Built To Spill and Afghan Whigs are both popular alt-rock-adjacent entities with enough steam to endure beyond their legendary ’90s runs and map out lengthy, rewarding careers. Both bands are awesome, and their fan bases likely overlap quite a bit. Yet I don’t think I ever would have thought to pair them on a concert bill due to their extreme aesthetic differences: Built To Spill have always had a twee preciousness and awkward nervous tension about them, even at the height of their ragged guitar heroism, whereas the Whigs drank deeply from old soul records and swaggering rock ‘n’ roll showmanship. To cite two obvious influences, it’s like pairing Neil Young with Elvis Presley — T-shirt wearing, floor-staring abstract whimperers joining forces with hammed-up lounge lizards in black button-down shirts. Still, there’s a strange appeal to the thought of seeing both acts in one night, and I bet their shows together this spring will sell quite a few tickets. Find their itinerary below via Brooklyn Vegan.
04/11 Madison, WI @ Majestic
04/12 Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
04/13 Indianapolis, IN @ Vogue
04/14 Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls
04/16 Providence, RI @ Fete Music Hall
04/18 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
04/20 Boston, MA @ House Of Blues
04/21 Philadelphia, PA @ Electric Factory
04/23 Toronto, ON @ Danforth
04/24 Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom
04/25 Cleveland, OH @ House Of Blues
04/27 Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head
04/28 Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
04/29 Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel
05/01 Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
05/02 New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre
05/03 Dallas, TX @ House Of Blues
05/04 Austin, TX @ Emo’s
05/05 San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theatre
05/08 Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren
05/09 San Diego, CA @ North P Observatory
05/10 Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
05/11 Berkeley, CA @ UC Theatre
05/15 Seattle, WA @ Showbox
A fun game would be to attend one of these shows and guess which artist various people in the crowd came to see.