Built To Spill & Afghan Whigs Announce Co-Headlining Tour

Built To Spill and Afghan Whigs are both popular alt-rock-adjacent entities with enough steam to endure beyond their legendary ’90s runs and map out lengthy, rewarding careers. Both bands are awesome, and their fan bases likely overlap quite a bit. Yet I don’t think I ever would have thought to pair them on a concert bill due to their extreme aesthetic differences: Built To Spill have always had a twee preciousness and awkward nervous tension about them, even at the height of their ragged guitar heroism, whereas the Whigs drank deeply from old soul records and swaggering rock ‘n’ roll showmanship. To cite two obvious influences, it’s like pairing Neil Young with Elvis Presley — T-shirt wearing, floor-staring abstract whimperers joining forces with hammed-up lounge lizards in black button-down shirts. Still, there’s a strange appeal to the thought of seeing both acts in one night, and I bet their shows together this spring will sell quite a few tickets. Find their itinerary below via Brooklyn Vegan.

04/11 Madison, WI @ Majestic

04/12 Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

04/13 Indianapolis, IN @ Vogue

04/14 Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls

04/16 Providence, RI @ Fete Music Hall

04/18 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

04/20 Boston, MA @ House Of Blues

04/21 Philadelphia, PA @ Electric Factory

04/23 Toronto, ON @ Danforth

04/24 Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom

04/25 Cleveland, OH @ House Of Blues

04/27 Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head

04/28 Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

04/29 Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel

05/01 Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

05/02 New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre

05/03 Dallas, TX @ House Of Blues

05/04 Austin, TX @ Emo’s

05/05 San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theatre

05/08 Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren

05/09 San Diego, CA @ North P Observatory

05/10 Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

05/11 Berkeley, CA @ UC Theatre

05/15 Seattle, WA @ Showbox

A fun game would be to attend one of these shows and guess which artist various people in the crowd came to see.