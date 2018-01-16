Teenage Wrist – “Dweeb”

Last year, Teenage Wrist announced that they had signed to Epitaph Records with a new single, “Swallow,” and today the LA trio has announced their debut album with the label. It’s called Chrome Neon Jesus, and it’s out on 3/9. Lead single “Dweeb” is melodic and chiming. Listen to it below.

Tracklist:

01 “Chrome Neon Jesus”

02 “Dweeb”

03 “Swallow”

04 “Stoned, Alone”

05 “Supermachine”

06 “Black Flamingo”

07 “Kibo”

08 “Rollerblades”

09 “Daylight”

10 “Spit”

11 “Waitress”

