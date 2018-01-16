Teenage Wrist – “Dweeb”

Last year, Teenage Wrist announced that they had signed to Epitaph Records with a new single, “Swallow,” and today the LA trio has announced their debut album with the label. It’s called Chrome Neon Jesus, and it’s out on 3/9. Lead single “Dweeb” is melodic and chiming. Listen to it below.
Tracklist:
01 “Chrome Neon Jesus”
02 “Dweeb”
03 “Swallow”
04 “Stoned, Alone”
05 “Supermachine”
06 “Black Flamingo”
07 “Kibo”
08 “Rollerblades”
09 “Daylight”
10 “Spit”
11 “Waitress”
Chrome Neon Jesus is out 3/9 via Epitaph.