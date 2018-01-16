A$AP Ferg – “Family”

ASAP Ferg is staying busy. Over the summer he collaborated with ASAP Mob on Cozy Tapes Vol. 2 and released his own 12-track mixtape, Still Striving, and now he’s working on a new album. Today, he partnered with Hennessy to share the album’s premiere single, “Family,” along with its cover art. He describes the cover, which he painted himself, as “a painting that I created inspired by my Still Striving album cover and Never stop. Never settle. story.” The track is a smooth, Auto-Tuned ode to his family. Check it out below.