Young Fathers – “In My View” Video

Edinburgh art-rap trio Young Fathers released the speaker-rattling gospel ballad “LORD” back in October, along with a vague announcement of their new album. Today, they give us more details, another track, and a striking video. The LP will be called Cocoa Sugar and follows 2014’s Mercury Prize-winning DEAD and 2015’s genre-blending White Men Are Black Men Too. Its latest single, “In My View,” is engrossing, yet danceable — it stops you in your tracks but makes you want to move. A soulful restlessness echoes from the textured synth to their longing voices. The Jack Whiteley-directed video uses a similar fist-clenching energy, featuring a cowboy’s passionate dance moves, a tense dinner party, and a mother grasping her child’s head. Watch and listen below.

Tracklist:

01 “See How”

02 “Fee Fi”

03 “In My View”

04 “Turn”

05 “Lord”

06 “Tremolo”

07 “Wow”

08 “Border Girl”

09 “Holy Ghost”

10 “Wire”

11 “Toy”

12 “Picking You”

Cocoa Sugar is out 3/9 via Ninja Tune. Pre-order it here.