Dolores O’Riordan’s D.A.R.K. Bandmate Andy Rourke Shares Statement

Yesterday, we found out that the Cranberries’ Dolores O’Riordan had died suddenly. In 2016, O’Riordan formed a new band called D.A.R.K. with former Smiths bassist Andy Rourke, and now Rourke has shared a statement about her passing via Twitter. “I am heartbroken by the unexpected passing of Dolores,” he writes. “I’ve enjoyed the years spent together and privileged to call her a close friend. It was a bonus to work with her and witness her breathtaking & unique talent, I will miss her terribly. My condolences to her family/loved ones.”

