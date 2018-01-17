Tracey Thorn – “Queen” Video

Tracey Thorn, formerly one half of Everything But The Girl, has a new record called Record coming out. Her first solo album of original songs since 2010’s Love And Its Opposite, the LP will arrive in March, and today she’s sharing lead single “Queen” and its Carol Morley-directed video. “It’s a great opener for the album,” Thorn says in a press release. “Driven along by Ewan Pearson’s unashamedly glittering electro-pop production, and drums and bass from Warpaint’s Stella and Jenny, it features me playing electric guitar for the first time in a while, and singing my heart out.” Watch and listen.

Record is out 3/2 via Merge. Pre-order it here.