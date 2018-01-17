Forecastle 2018 Lineup

Finally, a 2018 festival that Eminem isn’t headlining! Instead, Forecastle will have Chris Stapleton, Arcade Fire, and Modest Mouse, along with an undercard that includes Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit, the War On Drugs, Father John Misty, Courtney Barnett, Kurt Vile, T-Pain, Jenny Lewis, Margo Price, Vic Mensa, White Reaper, Hiss Golden Messenger, and Westside Gunn + Conway. The festival will take place 7/13-15 at Louisville, Kentucky’s Waterfront Park, and you can check out the full lineup in text form below.

