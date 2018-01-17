Forecastle 2018 Lineup

Finally, a 2018 festival that Eminem isn’t headlining! Instead, Forecastle will have Chris Stapleton, Arcade Fire, and Modest Mouse, along with an undercard that includes Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit, the War On Drugs, Father John Misty, Courtney Barnett, Kurt Vile, T-Pain, Jenny Lewis, Margo Price, Vic Mensa, White Reaper, Hiss Golden Messenger, and Westside Gunn + Conway. The festival will take place 7/13-15 at Louisville, Kentucky’s Waterfront Park, and you can check out the full lineup in text form below.
Chris Stapleton
Arcade Fire
Modest Mouse
Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit
Houndmouth
The War on Drugs
Father John Misty
Vance Joy
Courtney Barnett
NF
Jimmy Eat World
Kurt Vile & The Violators
Louis the Child
T-Pain
Jenny Lewis
Margo Price
Vic Mensa
Oh Wonder
Punch Brothers
Rainbow Kitten Surprise
Lucero
White Reaper
Hippie Sabotage
Teddy Abrams and friends
PVRIS
Quinn XCII
AJR
I’m With Her
Jai Wolf
Hiss Golden Messenger
Khruangbin
Westside Gunn + Conway
Tyminski
Colony House
SAINt JHN
Berhana
Brent Cobb
Ron Gallo
Morgan Saint
Spencer Lee Band
Matt Maeson
Devon Gilfillian
Arlie
Biyo
Flagship