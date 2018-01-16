ABRA – “B.R.A.T”

Although she signed to the Matador imprint True Panther in 2016 to do her own thing, ABRA came up with Awful Records, the crew led by lo-fi Atlanta rapper Father. And tonight, she’s offering a throwback to those early days with “B.R.A.T,” a new song produced by Father that she’s decided to share with fans. Hear it below.

