ABRA – “B.R.A.T”

Although she signed to the Matador imprint True Panther in 2016 to do her own thing, ABRA came up with Awful Records, the crew led by lo-fi Atlanta rapper Father. And tonight, she’s offering a throwback to those early days with “B.R.A.T,” a new song produced by Father that she’s decided to share with fans. Hear it below.

what if i released a song right now — (@abra) January 16, 2018

like I've been sitting on so many songs and growing out of them and i want a fresh slate and its been so long. a i mean they're rough but i appreciate some grit- its real — (@abra) January 16, 2018

and like you guys have been asking me for new music and i love you so… — (@abra) January 16, 2018

for u i will xoxo — (@abra) January 16, 2018

plus i miss the good old days of releasing music just for fun — (@abra) January 16, 2018