Watch Carrie Brownstein Talk About Portlandia, The Bachelor On The Tonight Show

Last night, Sleater-Kinney’s Carrie Brownstein was a guest on The Tonight Show, which would’ve been more exciting if she and Jimmy Fallon had said even one word about Sleater-Kinney. (They’re apparently working “very slowly” on new music! We’ll take it!) Brownstein was there to discuss her IFC sketch-comedy show Portlandia, which is about to begin its final season. She played a clip, which featured at least one Decemberist, and she shared a few details on a sketch about a reunited hardcore band, which will (as previously announced) feature Krist Novoselic, Henry Rollins, and Fugazi’s Brendan Canty. She also discussed her half-guilty love of The Bachelor, and Fallon got a few moments to gush about how much he loves Portlandia. Watch the interview below.

Portlandia will return tomorrow night on IFC.