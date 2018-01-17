Kendrick Lamar, U2, Elton John With Miley Cyrus Added To Grammy Performance Lineup

Kendrick Lamar, Sam Smith, and U2 will perform at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at New York’s Madison Square Garden on 1/28. Kendrick, who is up for seven awards including album of the year, will open the show, according to sources.

Additionally, 2018 President’s Merit Award recipient Elton John will be joined by Miley Cyrus to perform one of John’s classic hits. Two nights later, John and writing partner Bernie Taupin will be honored at the taping of Elton John: I’m Still Standing — A Grammy Salute. The special will air later in the year on CBS.

Previously announced Grammy performers include Alessia Cara, Cardi B, Childish Gambino, Daddy Yankee, Luis Fonsi, Kesha, Khalid, Lady Gaga, Little Big Town, Logic, Patti LuPone, Bruno Mars, Pink, Ben Platt, and SZA.

The 60th Annual Grammy Awards, which will air live on CBS at 7:30PM EST, are produced by AEG Ehrlich Ventures for the Recording Academy.

A version of this article originally appeared on Billboard.