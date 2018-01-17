The Spook School – “Body” Video

The Spook School are releasing their third album, Could It Be Different?, at the end of the month, and so far we’ve heard “Still Alive” and “Less Than Perfect” from it. Today, they’re sharing “Body,” which, as its title hints at, is all about our bodies and all the ways that we love and hate them. “I still hate my body, but I’m learning to love what it can do,” the Scottish quartet sings in the first half, before giving way to a rousing mental health check-in with a friend. The song’s attached to a video that shows bodies in jumbled, 3D-animated morphs. Watch and listen below.

Could It Be Different? is out 1/26 via Slumberland / Alcopop!. Pre-order it here (US) or here (UK).