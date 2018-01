Last month, the snotty Olympia, Washington garage-punk Rik & The Pigs released a fun-as-hell EP called Blue Jean Queen. And they’ve already followed it up with their first full-length, A Child’s Gator. The LP is a headlong rush of drunken riffs and whiny vocals, and it’s a whole lot of fun. We’ve posted two early tracks, “America” and “Donny Says,” and now you can stream the whole album below.

A Child's Gator by Rik & the Pigs

A Child’s Gator is out 1/16 on Total Punk Records.