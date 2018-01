Julien Baker is the latest artist to appear on the Song Exploder podcast. They got her to talk about the soaring “Appointments,” the lead single and highlight from her sophomore album Turn Out The Lights, which we named one of the best of the year. You can hear her break down “Appointments” and the album’s opening instrumental track “Over,” which branched off from the song’s original version, right over here.

