Erik Phillips – “Happen”

Earlier this month, Erik Phillips (fka Cat Be Damned) announced a new album, One, with “Wrong,” and today they’ve shared a second single from it. As Phillips explained to Noisey, “Happen” is about seeing a tractor trailer wreck on the side of the road. Its slinking peel evokes the morbid curiosity of rubbernecking, the warning signs we fail to take to heart, and the creeping realization of how little control we have over our own fate and how life can drastically change in a split-second. How, sometimes, things just happen. Listen to it below.

One is out 2/2 via Joy Void Recordings. Pre-order it here.