U2 – “Get Out Of Your Own Way” Video

Big morning for vaguely political music videos from superstars! Earlier today, Justin Timberlake dropped his shooting-for-topicality clip for “Supplies.” And now U2 have followed with an animated clip for “Get Out Of Your Own Way,” from their new album Songs Of Experience. The video, which follows U2’s clip for “You’re The Best Thing About Me,” shows, among other things, Donald Trump signing things in the Oval Office while Klansmen march past his window and a rainbow beams down overhead. It’s a lot! Below, watch the video and read a statement from Broken Fingaz Crew, who directed the video.

Broken Fingaz Crew write:

The video addresses the current political situation: 2017 for us was the year fascists worldwide felt confident enough to raise their heads again, encouraged by Trump and other world leaders, who use people’s fear to build more walls and segregation. The song is both a personal letter and a clarion cry to the global situation, and in the same way, we’ve combined our psychedelic pop style with political imagery; shot entirely analogue, using paper cut and stop motion animation techniques.

Songs Of Experience is out now on Island.