Mad Cool Festival 2018 Lineup

Madrid’s Mad Cool Festival already had a pretty stacked lineup, especially if you’re a fan of rock, and even more so if you’re a fan of alt-rock greats from the ’90s. Anchored by heavyweights like Pearl Jam, Nine Inch Nails, and Queens Of The Stone Age, the fest also boasted some more unique headliners like Massive Attack and Depeche Mode. In case you were looking for an excuse to go to Spain, that’s the benefit of European festivals vs. American ones in any given year, but especially when staring down America’s anemic 2018 slate thus far.

Today, the festival added even more names to the bill. Announcing another 15 artists, Mad Cool revealed that Jack White would be the big headliner on the festival’s second night. The rest of the bill has exciting additions like cult heroes Eels and art-rap group Young Fathers, and is further rounded out with Richie Hawtin, Wolf Alice, Kevin Morby, Leon Bridges, James Bay, Daniel Avery, Odesza, the Big Moon, and Spanish bands like Toundra, Rufus T. Firefly, and Biznaga. Check out the full lineup so far below.

Thursday 7/12:

Pearl Jam

Tame Impala

Kasabian

Justice

Fleet Foxes

MGMT

Eels

Yo La Tengo

Leon Bridges

Blackbear

Japandroids

Washed Out

Porches

Fidlar

Maya Jane Coles

Toundra

The Last Internationale

Gold Panda

Fatima Yamaha

Modelo De Respuesta Polar

Gang Of Youths

Biznaga

Bed Rugs

Conttra

Friday 7/13:

Jack White

Massive Attack

Franz Ferdinand

Snow Patrol

Alice In Chains

James Bay

At The Drive In

Perfume Genius

Sampha

Odesza

Marmozets

Real Estate

La Maravillosa Orquesta Del Alcohol

The White Buffalo

Kevin Morby

Sofi Tukker

Jain

Young Fathers

Black Pistol Fire

The Bloody Beetroots

Ofenbach

Morgan

Erol Alkan

The Big Moon

Nuria Graham

Agoraphobia

Saturday 7/14

Depeche Mode

Queens Of The Stone Age

Nine Inch Nails

Jack Johnson

Richie Hartwin Close

Rag’n’Bone Man

Kase.O

Future Islands

Glass Animals

Portugal. The Man

Kaleo

Wolf Alice

LP

Black Rebel Motorcycle Club

Rival Sons

Frankie Cosmos

The Black Madonna

Daniel Avery

Rufus T. Firefly

Angel Stanich

Hurray For The Riff Raff

Maga

Polo & Pan Live

Haux

Nina Coyote Eta Chico Tornado

Mad Cool Festival runs 7/12-7/14 at Espacio Mad Cool in the Valdebebas-IFEMA area of northern Madrid.

Three-day passes are already sold out, but more information and day tickets are available here.