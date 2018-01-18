Mad Cool Festival 2018 Lineup

Madrid’s Mad Cool Festival already had a pretty stacked lineup, especially if you’re a fan of rock, and even more so if you’re a fan of alt-rock greats from the ’90s. Anchored by heavyweights like Pearl Jam, Nine Inch Nails, and Queens Of The Stone Age, the fest also boasted some more unique headliners like Massive Attack and Depeche Mode. In case you were looking for an excuse to go to Spain, that’s the benefit of European festivals vs. American ones in any given year, but especially when staring down America’s anemic 2018 slate thus far.
Today, the festival added even more names to the bill. Announcing another 15 artists, Mad Cool revealed that Jack White would be the big headliner on the festival’s second night. The rest of the bill has exciting additions like cult heroes Eels and art-rap group Young Fathers, and is further rounded out with Richie Hawtin, Wolf Alice, Kevin Morby, Leon Bridges, James Bay, Daniel Avery, Odesza, the Big Moon, and Spanish bands like Toundra, Rufus T. Firefly, and Biznaga. Check out the full lineup so far below.
Thursday 7/12:
Pearl Jam
Tame Impala
Kasabian
Justice
Fleet Foxes
MGMT
Eels
Yo La Tengo
Leon Bridges
Blackbear
Japandroids
Washed Out
Porches
Fidlar
Maya Jane Coles
Toundra
The Last Internationale
Gold Panda
Fatima Yamaha
Modelo De Respuesta Polar
Gang Of Youths
Biznaga
Bed Rugs
Conttra
Friday 7/13:
Jack White
Massive Attack
Franz Ferdinand
Snow Patrol
Alice In Chains
James Bay
At The Drive In
Perfume Genius
Sampha
Odesza
Marmozets
Real Estate
La Maravillosa Orquesta Del Alcohol
The White Buffalo
Kevin Morby
Sofi Tukker
Jain
Young Fathers
Black Pistol Fire
The Bloody Beetroots
Ofenbach
Morgan
Erol Alkan
The Big Moon
Nuria Graham
Agoraphobia
Saturday 7/14
Depeche Mode
Queens Of The Stone Age
Nine Inch Nails
Jack Johnson
Richie Hartwin Close
Rag’n’Bone Man
Kase.O
Future Islands
Glass Animals
Portugal. The Man
Kaleo
Wolf Alice
LP
Black Rebel Motorcycle Club
Rival Sons
Frankie Cosmos
The Black Madonna
Daniel Avery
Rufus T. Firefly
Angel Stanich
Hurray For The Riff Raff
Maga
Polo & Pan Live
Haux
Nina Coyote Eta Chico Tornado
Mad Cool Festival runs 7/12-7/14 at Espacio Mad Cool in the Valdebebas-IFEMA area of northern Madrid.
Three-day passes are already sold out, but more information and day tickets are available here.