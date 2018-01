“Ex” was one of the better offerings on Ty Dolla $ign’s lukewarm album from last October, Beach House 3. The song is funky and smooth and about infidelity — but in a fun, groovy way! It sounds like something that would play at a club that only allows attractive people inside, which is exactly what David Camarena’s music video entails. It’s very enjoyable. Watch below.

Beach House 3 is out now on Atlantic.