Tom Hardy’s 1999 Rap Mixtape Has Been Unearthed

Falling On Your Arse In 1999 is a previously unreleased collaboration between a DJ named Eddie Too Tall, aka writer and director Ed Tracy, and a rapper named Tommy No. 1, aka Tom Hardy. Yes, that Tom Hardy. As Noisey points out, Tracy quietly uploaded the not-quite-finished rap mixtape to Bandcamp earlier this month, and it made its way to Reddit today. Now you get to hear one of the finest actors of his generation kicking out rhymes over some extremely late-’90s production. (On “Wiser,” he raps over the Godfather theme!) There are worse things to listen to.

<a href="http://tootall.bandcamp.com/album/falling-on-your-arse-in-1999" target="_blank">Falling on Your Arse in 1999 by Tommy No 1 + Eddie Too Tall</a>