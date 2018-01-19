Stream Bedbug I’ll Count To Heaven In Years Without Seasons

Earlier this month, Bedbug released “Lilies,” the first and only single from the Boston-based project’s new album I’ll Count To Heaven In Years Without Seasons. It’s a fantastic song, a warm and hypnotic lo-fi pop gem that’s indicative of what’s on the rest of the album, which is out today. I’ll Count To Heaven In Years Without Seasons feels generous and beautiful, a collage of fuzz and warm thrums, scratchy samples and voices intermingling, dropping intimate observations that drop like leaden weights. Underneath the layer of hiss is a strong sense of melody and dynamic song construction that can support pretty much everything, from the guest spot from Boston rapper Pink Navel to the spoken word poetry that’s peppered throughout. It’s a joy of an album to get lost in for a little while, and you can listen to the whole thing below.

<a href="http://linkedin.bandcamp.com/album/ill-count-to-heaven-in-years-without-seasons" target="_blank">i'll count to heaven in years without seasons by bedbug</a>

I’ll Count To Heaven In Years Without Seasons is out now via Joy Void Recordings.