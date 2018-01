Last year, the former Gossip singer Beth Ditto released her solo debut Fake Sugar, a strong and underrated album of sleek and modernized blues-rock. Today, she’s followed it up with the driving, riff-happy standalone single “I’m Alive.” It’s a cover of a truly great 1968 garage-rock single from Tommy James & The Shondells, written by one Johnny Thunder. (Not Johnny Thunders. That was a different guy.) Hear Ditto’s version below.

“I’m Alive” is out now at iTunes.