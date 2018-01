Chicago sing-rapper Dreezy is an underrated figure, a low-profile major-label back-burner type even though she’s made great singles with people like Jeremih (“Body“) and Gucci Mane (“We Gon’ Ride“). Today, she’s got another great one with another established star. On “2nd To None,” Dreezy teams up with 2 Chainz to talk slick over an airy Southside beat. It’s extremely catchy, and you can hear it below.

“2nd To None” is out now at iTunes.