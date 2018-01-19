Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

This week we ran interviews with Ty Segall, Haley Heynderickx, Paddy Hanna, Yo La Tengo, Collective Soul, and No Age. We launched a new column about old #1s, surveyed Sex Pistols covers, reviewed projects from Maxo Kream and Dua Lipa and Closer, and had Jeff Rosenstock over to play for our Facebook friends. Finally, we paid tribute to the Cranberries’ Dolores O’Riordan, an unmistakable light in the time of grunge. In the mid-’90s everyone I knew had No Need To Argue in their car, and it’s an album I have regularly revisited since. You can watch some video I shot last month from what turned out to be her last performance here.

#10  cokeparty
Score:25 | Jan 12th

I did this to Columbia House back in the day and ended up with a crazy amount of Crash Test Dummies albums.

#9  cbishop
Score:25 | Jan 18th

Migos, please go away. Please.
#8  FacePeppler
Score:26 | Jan 18th

” Yes, that Tom Hardy”
Wow really? I thought he died in 1928. Pretty impressive that he could put something like this out over 100 years after Jude the Obscure.
#7  phospholipidbilayer
Score:28 | Jan 18th

AmericaNAH, bruh

❤️ Bless
#6  cokeparty
Score:28 | Jan 18th

You thought you were getting some Dylanesque wordplay from Justin Timberlake. Dude literally used Cry Me a River as the chorus of his song. You guys are just approaching this whole thing the wrong way. It’s like you are going to Chilies and getting mad because it’s not some high end gastronomy. Just eat the fucking Southwestern Rolls, and dip them in that sauce, and have that forth beer even if it pisses off your wife.

#5  undergroundspoon
Score:30 | Jan 17th

“And is it my job to hold whatever’s left of you for all time and to reenact you for our daughter’s life?”

Holy fucking shit.
#4  YoLaFoxtrot
Score:32 | Jan 18th

Why do we like this guy again?
#3  dansolo
Score:36 | Jan 12th

You never need to apologize for downvoting blochead
#2  cokeparty
Score:43 | Jan 18th

“I’m not homophobic, I know a lot of fashion designers.”

If you have any other questions, Offset would be gay to answer them.
#1  eastside tilly
Score:45 | Jan 18th

i guess i just don’t like americana
#5  DJ_Windows_98
Score:-6 | Jan 18th

#4  LosingMyEdge
Score:-7 | Jan 18th

Homophobia is gay
#3  amaterasu
Score:-7 | Jan 12th

This is a hilariously bad take god damn.
#2 

doboba
Score:-9 | Jan 18th

Hot Take: “Something to Tell You” is better than “Days Are Gone.”
#1  armsagainstatrophy
Score:-19 | Jan 18th

the lyric is obviously homophobic and bad, just like the same word was on future’s “im so groovy” but seriously: what is up with everyone ignoring the fact that they literally appeared on tv right next to drag queens? did no one actually watch the performance?

  cokeparty
Score:24 | Jan 16th

The day Tom reviews Owl City will be a funny day at the nursing home!

