Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

You thought you were getting some Dylanesque wordplay from Justin Timberlake. Dude literally used Cry Me a River as the chorus of his song. You guys are just approaching this whole thing the wrong way. It’s like you are going to Chilies and getting mad because it’s not some high end gastronomy. Just eat the fucking Southwestern Rolls, and dip them in that sauce, and have that forth beer even if it pisses off your wife.