Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

This week we ran interviews with Ty Segall, Haley Heynderickx, Paddy Hanna, Yo La Tengo, Collective Soul, and No Age. We launched a new column about old #1s, surveyed Sex Pistols covers, reviewed projects from Maxo Kream and Dua Lipa and Closer, and had Jeff Rosenstock over to play for our Facebook friends. Finally, we paid tribute to the Cranberries’ Dolores O’Riordan, an unmistakable light in the time of grunge. In the mid-’90s everyone I knew had No Need To Argue in their car, and it’s an album I have regularly revisited since. You can watch some video I shot last month from what turned out to be her last performance here.
THIS WEEK’S 10 HIGHEST RATED COMMENTS
|cokeparty
|Score:25 | Jan 12th
I did this to Columbia House back in the day and ended up with a crazy amount of Crash Test Dummies albums.
|Posted in: Lil Pump Now Free Agent, Contract Voided With Warner Bros.
|cbishop
|Score:25 | Jan 18th
Migos, please go away. Please.
|Posted in: Offset Denies That His Homophobic Lyric Was Homophobic
|FacePeppler
|Score:26 | Jan 18th
” Yes, that Tom Hardy”
|Posted in: Tom Hardy’s 1999 Rap Mixtape Has Been Unearthed
|phospholipidbilayer
|Score:28 | Jan 18th
AmericaNAH, bruh
❤️ Bless
|Posted in: Justin Timberlake – “Supplies” Video
|cokeparty
|Score:28 | Jan 18th
You thought you were getting some Dylanesque wordplay from Justin Timberlake. Dude literally used Cry Me a River as the chorus of his song. You guys are just approaching this whole thing the wrong way. It’s like you are going to Chilies and getting mad because it’s not some high end gastronomy. Just eat the fucking Southwestern Rolls, and dip them in that sauce, and have that forth beer even if it pisses off your wife.
|Posted in: Justin Timberlake – “Supplies” Video
|undergroundspoon
|Score:30 | Jan 17th
“And is it my job to hold whatever’s left of you for all time and to reenact you for our daughter’s life?”
Holy fucking shit.
|Posted in: Mount Eerie – “Distortion”
|YoLaFoxtrot
|Score:32 | Jan 18th
Why do we like this guy again?
|Posted in: Offset Denies That His Homophobic Lyric Was Homophobic
|dansolo
|Score:36 | Jan 12th
You never need to apologize for downvoting blochead
|Posted in: Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments
|cokeparty
|Score:43 | Jan 18th
“I’m not homophobic, I know a lot of fashion designers.”
If you have any other questions, Offset would be gay to answer them.
|Posted in: Offset Denies That His Homophobic Lyric Was Homophobic
|eastside tilly
|Score:45 | Jan 18th
i guess i just don’t like americana
|Posted in: Justin Timberlake – “Supplies” Video
THIS WEEK’S 5 LOWEST RATED COMMENTS
|DJ_Windows_98
|Score:-6 | Jan 18th
|Posted in: Offset Denies That His Homophobic Lyric Was Homophobic
|LosingMyEdge
|Score:-7 | Jan 18th
Homophobia is gay
|Posted in: Offset Denies That His Homophobic Lyric Was Homophobic
|amaterasu
|Score:-7 | Jan 12th
This is a hilariously bad take god damn.
|Posted in: Kanye West Says That You Should Only Wear “Tiny Little Glasses” Now
|doboba
|Score:-9 | Jan 18th
Hot Take: “Something to Tell You” is better than “Days Are Gone.”
|Posted in: HAIM’s Tour Announcement Video Is Funny
|armsagainstatrophy
|Score:-19 | Jan 18th
the lyric is obviously homophobic and bad, just like the same word was on future’s “im so groovy” but seriously: what is up with everyone ignoring the fact that they literally appeared on tv right next to drag queens? did no one actually watch the performance?
https://static.spin.com/files/2017/05/Screen-Shot-2017-05-23-at-3.05.48-PM-1495567991-640×338.png
https://www.spin.com/2017/05/migos-drag-queen-controversy-snl/
|Posted in: Offset Denies That His Homophobic Lyric Was Homophobic
THIS WEEK’S EDITOR-IN-CHIEF’S CHOICE
|cokeparty
|Score:24 | Jan 16th
The day Tom reviews Owl City will be a funny day at the nursing home!
|Posted in: The Number Ones: Ricky Nelson’s “Poor Little Fool”