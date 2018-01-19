Phoenix Share Ti Amo Demos

Phoenix have shared a number of demos from the sessions for their recent album Ti Amo, including two early versions of the title track. On Twitter, the band announced that they will share more “sketches and early versions” every Friday. Listen below.

Welcome to the vault! We’re making all of Ti Amo’s sketches and early versions available on streaming services! Starting today expect the collection to grow every friday on our BANQUE DE FRANCE channel: https://t.co/20WBDaBi0M 💘 pic.twitter.com/04VfSpLs0r — Phoenix (@wearephoenix) January 19, 2018