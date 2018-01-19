Tom Petty Died Of An Accidental Overdose

Tom Petty’s death has been ruled an accidental overdose, TMZ reports. The rock legend passed away last October after going into cardiac arrest and being rushed to the hospital. According to the autopsy results from the LA County coroner, Petty’s organs failed due to “mixed drug toxicity” from the combination of several pain medications, including Fentanyl patches, oxycodone (Oxycontin), temazepam (Restoril), alprazolam (Xanax), citalopram (Celexa), acetyl fentanyl and despropionyl fentanyl.

In a statement on Petty’s official website, his widow and eldest daughter confirm the news, explaining that the meds were prescribed for emphysema, knee problems, and a fractured hip. “On the day he died he was informed his hip had graduated to a full on break and it is our feeling that the pain was simply unbearable and was the cause for his over use of medication,” they write. “We knew before the report was shared with us that he was prescribed various pain medications for a multitude of issues including Fentanyl patches and we feel confident that this was, as the coroner found, an unfortunate accident.”

The note continues, “As a family we recognize this report may spark a further discussion on the opioid crisis and we feel that it is a healthy and necessary discussion and we hope in some way this report can save lives. Many people who overdose begin with a legitimate injury or simply do not understand the potency and deadly nature of these medications.” Read their full statement below.