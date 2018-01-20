Too Short Sued For Sexual Battery

Last year, a former protege of Oakland rapper Too Short accused him of sexual assault. Too Short denied the allegations, but now TMZ reports that a woman named Teana Louis is suing him for sexually assaulting her on multiple occasions throughout 2016. In the lawsuit, Louis claims that he began harassing her when they were producing a song together in April 2016. She says that the first assault occurred in June, when he pinned her down in a hotel room and performed oral sex on her, and that he continued to assault her in hotels rooms and the recording studio until October. She’s also suing him for sexual harassment, gender violence, gender discrimination, and false imprisonment.