Last night’s Saturday Night Live featured a dark parody of The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air, starring recent SNL cast addition Chris Redd as Will and Method Man as one of the “guys who were up to no good,” who turns out to be a Philadelphia gang leader and follows Will to Bel-Air to exact bloody revenge. Host Jessica Chastain also gets involved as an FBI agent, and the whole thing ends up with a gang war between Method Man’s crew and the yakuza. Watch below.