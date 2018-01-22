Watch St. Vincent’s Lovely Acoustic Tiny Desk Concert

St. Vincent’s 2017 album MASSEDUCTION leans hard on production tricks, and Annie Clark’s live show seems to get more elaborate and conceptual with every year. So it’s cool to see Clark presenting her new songs with no frills whatsoever. That must’ve been the idea behind Clark’s recent edition of NPR’s Tiny Desk Concerts video series. In her Tiny Desk Concert, Clark played alone, on acoustic guitar, doing the MASSEDUCTION tracks “New York,” “Los Ageless,” and “Slow Disco.” Watch the video below.

MASSEDUCTION is out now on Loma Vista.