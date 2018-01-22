New Childish Gambino Music Expected This Year Via New Label Deal

Donald Glover will release new Childish Gambino music later this year via a new label deal with RCA Records, as Variety reports. His last two albums, most recently 2016’s “Awaken, My Love!”, came out via Glassnote. If we go by what Glover said last year, this will be the last Childish Gambino album because he feels no need to continue the project. (His burgeoning film and TV career probably have something to do with it.) Glover’s scheduled to perform this weekend at the Grammys, where “Awaken, My Love!” is up for Album Of The Year.