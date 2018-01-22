Rabit Calls Out Drake For Stealing Artwork

Drake has long been accused of having “culture vulture” tendencies, exploiting the sounds of other artists to further his own career. And now he may have just straight-up stolen something. In an Instagram post, Houston producer Rabit calls Drake Out for jacking the design of his 2015 tour poster for the new Scary Hours EP artwork. The evidence is pretty compelling:
Coinciding with the release of his debut album 'Communion', out 30/10, @RabitMusic will be touring Europe… pic.twitter.com/Zc95P99eVu
— Tri Angle Records (@TriAngleRecords) September 29, 2015