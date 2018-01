Cranberries singer Dolores O’Riordan died suddenly last week, and today, Anohni has shared a brief a cappella cover of the Cranberries 1994 cut “No Need To Argue” on Instagram. Listen below via Pitchfork.

#noneedtoargueanymore #doloresoriordan #thecranberries A post shared by ANOHNI (@anohni) on Jan 22, 2018 at 2:46pm PST