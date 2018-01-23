Neil Diamond Announces Retirement From Concert Touring After Parkinson’s Diagnosis

Neil Diamond has officially announced his retirement from touring due to his recent Parkinson’s diagnosis.

The third leg of his 50th Anniversary tour, which was set to launch in March across Australia and New Zealand, has been cancelled as was medically recommended from his doctor. Fans who already purchased tickets will be refunded in full.

“I plan to remain active in writing, recording and other projects for a long time to come,” the singer wrote in a statement Monday on his website. “My thanks goes out to my loyal and devoted audiences around the world. You will always have my appreciation for your support and encouragement. This ride has been ‘so good, so good, so good’ thanks to you.”

The icon will be presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award by the Recording Academy at the Grammy Awards this Sunday.

This article originally appeared on Billboard.