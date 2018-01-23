Classically Smiths Shows Cancelled

UPDATE: And just like that, they’re done. The production company has cancelled the Classically Smiths shows that were just announced yesterday after both Andy Rourke and Mike Joyce wanted nothing to do with them. A rep for the company told Pitchfork: “In response to recent comments in the press, the planned Classically Smiths events will now, no longer be taking place.” Oh well!

Well, that didn’t last long… Mike Joyce has now pulled out of the Classically Smiths shows. Shortly after they were announced yesterday, Andy Rourke said that he was not involved with the concerts and that the production company made up quotes and attributed them to him. According to a statement from Joyce (via Pitchfork), while he knew that Rourke would not be participating, he says he was not allowed to talk about his lack of involvement in the shows during a press conference. Here’s his full statement:

Statement from Mike Joyce with reference to Classically Smiths . It is with much regret that I have to announce that I will not be taking part in the show (s) Classically Smiths. I entered into agreement in good faith to perform these shows with Andy Rourke and Craig Gannon. Unfortunately it became apparent very late that Andy would not be taking part. I agreed with Andy that I would take part in the press conference and inform people that he would not be taking part. Unfortunately on the morning of the press conference I was informed I would not be able to say this. I therefore agreed to take part in the press interviews but did so without discussing Andy’s participation in the venture at any point during all tv, radio and print interviews. After much deliberation and soul searching I have decided that without Andy, an integral part of why I agreed to take part in the first place, I have come to this difficult decision. I still believe the shows and concept to be a fantastic idea and wish them all the success they deserve.

Joyce was the first to tease the reunion just a few days ago.