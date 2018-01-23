Dabyre – “Lil Mufukuz” (Feat. DOOM)

Last month, the enigmatic underground rap legend DOOM went on Instagram to announce the passing of his 14-year-old song Malachi Ezekiel Dumile, an unthinkable tragedy for any parent:

But even through all that, DOOM has continued to work. Today, we hear what I believe is DOOM’s first new song since his son died, though it could certainly be an older track that’s just now coming out. On “Lil Mufukuz,” DOOM teams up with the Michigan beatmaker Dabrye, doing his usually marble-mouthed and free-associative shit-talking over Dabrye’s twinkly track. The song comes from Dabrye’s forthcoming album Three/Three. (We’ve already posted the Roc Marciano/Quelle Chris/Danny Brown team-up “The Appetite.”) Below, listen to “Lil Mufukuz,” via 2 Dope Boyz.

Three/Three is out 2/16 on Ghostly International/Adult Swim.