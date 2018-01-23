Alice Glass – “Cease And Desist”

Alice Glass has just released a song called “Cease And Desist,” the first new material she’s put out since her self-titled debut solo EP last year. The track features additional writing/production from Jupiter Keyes and Dreamcrusher. It’s a staticky noise blast that finds Glass shouting, “Promise me/ You’re never the victim/ You have to fight right now.” Here’s what Glass had to say about it in a statement:

This song is a call to arms for all survivors. But being a survivor often means feeling afraid, it means sometimes feeling worthless, like you can’t go on. We need to fight back against those who have victimized us and against the feelings that tell us to give up inside. Sometimes we think we deserve the pain others have inflicted on us. This song is what I need to tell myself to get through each day, and what I hope other survivors can remember when they feel like they can’t make it through the darkness of their own recovery. Every day is a fight.

Listen to it below.

“Cease And Desist” is out now via Loma Vista.