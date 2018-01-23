Slayer Announce Dates & Details For Farewell Tour

Yesterday, long-running thrash titans Slayer announced that they would head out on a “farewell” tour this year. And today, they’ve confirmed that they really are breaking up. They’ve written the following on Instagram: “The age of Slayer, one of the greatest thrash/ metal/punk bands of this or any age, is coming to an end. Slayer will do one last concert tour around the globe to thank their fans for all the support over the years.” They’ve also shared the details of the North American wing of that tour. It’ll be quite a production. As tourmates, Slayer will bring along their ’80s thrash contemporaries Anthrax and Testament, as well as latter-day metal titans Lamb Of God and Behemoth. And they’ll be playing venues much larger than the ones they usually do, taking over huge outdoor sheds all summer. Below, check out that Instagram, as well as the band’s final North American tour dates.

TOUR DATES:

5/10 – San Diego, CA @ Valley View Casino Center

5/11 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

5/13 – Sacramento, CA @ Papa Murphy’s Park at Cal Expo

5/16 – Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum

5/17 – Penticton, BC @ South Okanagan Events Centre

5/19 – Calgary, AB @ Big Four

5/20 – Edmonton, AB @ Shaw Centre

5/22 – Winnipeg, MB @ Bell MTS Place

5/24 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

5/25 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

5/27 – Detroit, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre At Freedom Hill

5/29 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

5/30 – Montreal, QC @ Place Bell

6/01 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun

6/02 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

6/04 – Reading, PA @ Santander Arena

6/06 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

6/07 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center

6/09 – Pittsburgh, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion

6/10 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

6/12 – Virginia Beach, VA @ VUHL Amphitheater

6/14 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

6/15 – Orlando, FL @ Orlando Amphiteater

6/17 – Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Centre

6/19 – Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory

6/20 – Austin, TX @ Austin 360 Amphitheater