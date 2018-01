Cross Record’s Emily Cross and Dan Duszynski and Shearwater’s Jonathan Meiburg are about to release their self-titled debut album under the name Loma, and the team of Texans have already shared early tracks “Black Willow” and “Relay Runner.” Now they’ve shared another, “Joy,” which is actually the first song that the trio wrote together. It’s great, a windswept, desert-fried ode to the experience of falling in love. Hear it below.

Loma is out 2/16 on Sub Pop. Pre-order it here.