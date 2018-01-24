Bichkraft – “Yonder”

The Kiev punk band Bichkraft have just announced that they’ll release a new album, 800, later this year. The album was produced by Merchandise’s Carson Cox. It’s the group’s first new material since 2016, and lead single “Yonder” is hypnotic and grubby, a brownish smear of guitars and drum machines that still manages to retain a strong sense of melody that carries through. Listen below.
Tracklist:
01 “Reflection”
02 “Ashley”
03 “Yonder”
04 “Introducing Yourself”
05 “13 Again”
06 “Night Lamp”
07 “Some People Have All The Luck”
800 is out 3/16 via Wharf Cat Records.