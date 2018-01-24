Watch Dave Grohl’s Video For Seattle Tourism

Dave Grohl might live in Los Angeles now, but he (and his bands Nirvana and Foo Fighters) are still synonymous with Seattle and, accordingly, Grohl sat down to talk about his love for the city for a new Visit Seattle tourism campaign. In a video interview, Grohl talks about how he first visited the city on tour while he played with Scream and recommended it to his mom as a great place to retire. Obviously, he would end up living there himself and in the video he talks about the city’s seasonal changes, eating bagged salads, and the rise of the grunge scene. “It became this part of my DNA that serves as this divining rod wherever I go. I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for Seattle,” he says at one point. Watch it below.