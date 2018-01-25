Lynyrd Skynyrd Announce Farewell Tour

Farewell tours appear to be the big ticket this summer. Just this week, Elton John and Slayer (not together, sadly) both announced that they would hit the road this summer for goodbye tours. And now the Washington Post reports that iconic Southern rockers and Confederate flag abusers Lynyrd Skynyrd — a band with exactly one surviving original member — have announced that they, too, will play a final run of concerts this year.

Lynyrd Skynyrd formed in 1964 in Jacksonville, Florida and went through a number of different band names before settling on Lynyrd Skynyrd in 1969. They broke up in 1977, when three members of the band, including frontman Ronnie Van Zant, died in a plane crash. They then reunited in 1987, with Van Zant’s younger brother Johnny filling in for him, and that’s the version that’s been steadily touring for the last three decades.

The Lynyrd Skynyrd goodbye tour will begin this May in West Palm Beach. According to band, they’ll share the stage on the final tour with kindred spirits like Kid Rock, Hank Williams Jr., Bad Company, the Marshall Tucker Band, and .38 Special.

TOUR DATES:

5/04 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheater

5/05 – Tampa, FL @ MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

5/11 – Dallas, TX @ Starplex Pavilion

5/12 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

5/18 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

5/19 – Chula Vista, CA @ Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

5/25 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

5/26 – San Bernadino, CA @ Glen Helen Amphitheater

6/22 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

6/23 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theatre

6/29 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park

6/30 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

7/06 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

7/07 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

7/13 – Darien, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

7/14 – Hartford, CT @ Xfinity Theatre

7/20 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

7/21 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

7/27 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center

7/28 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

8/03 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

8/04 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

8/10 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

8/11 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

8/17 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

8/18 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

8/24 – Syracuse, NY @ Lakeview Amphitheatre

8/25 – Burgettstown, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion

8/31 – Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

9/01 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood