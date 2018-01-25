Erykah Badu Addresses Hitler Comments

Yesterday, New York published an interview with Erykah Badu that attracted some controversy because of her comments about seeing “something good in Hitler.” It’s a comment that she mostly walks back by the interview’s end, but enough people latched onto it that she felt it required some further explanation via her Twitter account. Since the article went up, she addressed it a couple times:

Say what u must. Dialogue is cool . I invite it. But please do me a favor if you can , Black & Jewish Twitter, just don't use the word "problematic " any more. 😂Y'all using that too much . 🙄.. oh and read the article. — ErykahBadoula (@fatbellybella) January 24, 2018

The media is banking on our ignorance. Know we won't read the whole thing. They'll use controversial quotes w/trigger words as Click Bait. We❤️controversy. So Blogs choose easiest thing to "spin". Get you mad. Help you get a little rage out. They get more adds.The message lost. — ErykahBadoula (@fatbellybella) January 24, 2018

People are in real pain. So I understand why my 'good' intent was misconstrued as 'bad'. In trying to express a point, I used 1 of the worst examples possible, Not to support the cruel actions of an unwell, psychopathic Adolf Hitler, but to only exaggerate a show of compassion. — ErykahBadoula (@fatbellybella) January 25, 2018