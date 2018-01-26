Lord Huron – “Ancient Names (Part I)” & “Ancient Names (Part II)”

Lorde Huron took to social media this week to tease a new album called Vide Noir, and now it’s official: The follow-up to Strange Trails is indeed called Vide Noir, it’s mixed by Dave Fridmann, and it’ll be out 4/20 (blaze it) on Whispering Pines/Republic Records. While writing the songs on the LP, frontman Ben Schneider drew inspiration from wandering around Los Angeles. “My nighttime drives ranged all over the city — across the twinkling grid of the valley, into the creeping shadows of the foothills, through downtown’s neon canyons and way out to the darksome ocean,” he explains in a press release. “I started imagining Vide Noir as an epic odyssey through the city, across dimensions, and out into the cosmos. A journey along the spectrum of human experience. A search for meaning amidst the cold indifference of The Universe.” Preview the record by listening to “Ancient Names (Part I)” and “Ancient Names (Part II),” which will soon be followed by an official lead single, below.

Tour dates:

03/24 Tempe, AZ @ Innings Festival

04/20 Grand Rapids, MI @ Monroe Live

04/21 Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

04/22 St. Paul, MN @ The Palace Theatre

04/23 Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theatre

04/25 Kansas City, MO @ The Truman

04/26 Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue

04/27 Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theater

04/28-29 Cincinnati, OH @ Homecoming Festival

04/30 Boston, MA @ House Of Blues

05/01 Philadelphia, PA @ Electric Factory

05/03 New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

05/04 Washington, DC @ The Anthem

05/04-06 Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival

06/01 San Diego, CA @ House Of Blues

06/02 Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

06/03 Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

06/05 Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

06/07 Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre

06/15-17 Dover, DE @ Firefly Festival

Vide Noir is out 4/20 on Whispering Pines/Republic Records.