Lord Huron – “Ancient Names (Part I)” & “Ancient Names (Part II)”

Lorde Huron took to social media this week to tease a new album called Vide Noir, and now it’s official: The follow-up to Strange Trails is indeed called Vide Noir, it’s mixed by Dave Fridmann, and it’ll be out 4/20 (blaze it) on Whispering Pines/Republic Records. While writing the songs on the LP, frontman Ben Schneider drew inspiration from wandering around Los Angeles. “My nighttime drives ranged all over the city — across the twinkling grid of the valley, into the creeping shadows of the foothills, through downtown’s neon canyons and way out to the darksome ocean,” he explains in a press release. “I started imagining Vide Noir as an epic odyssey through the city, across dimensions, and out into the cosmos. A journey along the spectrum of human experience. A search for meaning amidst the cold indifference of The Universe.” Preview the record by listening to “Ancient Names (Part I)” and “Ancient Names (Part II),” which will soon be followed by an official lead single, below.
Tour dates:
03/24 Tempe, AZ @ Innings Festival
04/20 Grand Rapids, MI @ Monroe Live
04/21 Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
04/22 St. Paul, MN @ The Palace Theatre
04/23 Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theatre
04/25 Kansas City, MO @ The Truman
04/26 Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue
04/27 Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theater
04/28-29 Cincinnati, OH @ Homecoming Festival
04/30 Boston, MA @ House Of Blues
05/01 Philadelphia, PA @ Electric Factory
05/03 New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
05/04 Washington, DC @ The Anthem
05/04-06 Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival
06/01 San Diego, CA @ House Of Blues
06/02 Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
06/03 Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
06/05 Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
06/07 Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre
06/15-17 Dover, DE @ Firefly Festival
