Kendrick Lamar Will Open The Grammys With U2 And Dave Chappelle

Will the 2018 Grammys leave Kendrick out in the cold again? That remains to be seen, but at least Kung Fu Kenny will be bringing some heat to the proceedings regardless. E! News confirms that Kendrick Lamar, who’s nominated in seven categories, will be opening up the ceremony at New York’s Madison Square Garden this weekend with some help from his new buddies U2 and Dave Chappelle, who will presumably have to go outside his comfort zone by performing something that isn’t Radiohead’s “Creep.” Elton John, Miley Cyrus, Sam Smith, Sting, Rihanna, DJ Khaled, Childish Gambino, Bruno Mars, Cardi B, Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee, Maren Morris, Eric Church, Logic, Alessia Cara, Khalid, Kesha, Lady Gaga, Pink, Chris Stapleton, Loretta Lynn, and SZA are also among those slated to perform at the event.

UPDATE: TMZ reports that U2’s part will be pre-taped.