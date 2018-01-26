Watch Migos Perform “Stir Fry” On The Tonight Show

Last night, Migos, the biggest rap group to come along in years, released their insanely long new album Culture II. And just after midnight, as the album was hitting the electronic streets, the trio appeared as musical guests on The Tonight Show. They performed the Pharrell-produced “Stir Fry,” easily the best of the album’s three early singles. The performance itself was a bit flat and listless, and it probably didn’t help that the group performed without the help of house band the Roots, which could’ve made for an interesting combination. But the set was cool, as the group performed in front of an enormous wall of white roses, with a giant Roman numeral behind them. Watch the performance below.

Culture II is out now on Quality Control/Motown/Capitol.