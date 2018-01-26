Cornelius – “Dear Future Person” Video

Earlier this year, the Japanese studio-pop experimenter Cornelius returned with Mellow Waves, his first new album in 11 years. Today, he’s shared his video for the lush, free-floating album track “Dear Future Person.” Like his previous clips for “If You’re Here,” “Sometime / Someplace,” and “In A Dream,” its a stylized black-and-white animated affair. For this one, director Groovisions shows us a cat wandering through a well-appointed house and a fenced-in backyard and, finally, out into the world in surprising ways. I like how the cat’s roommate appears to be an invisible person who only ever wears sneakers and nothing else, and how Cornelius is apparently optimistic enough to believe that there will even be future people. Watch it below.

Mellow Waves is out now on Rostrum.