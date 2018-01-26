Stream Primal Rite Dirge Of Escapism

Last year, the thrashy San Francisco hardcore band Primal Rite made a hell of a debut with the gloriously brutal Sensory Link To Pain. And today, they follow that one up by releasing their first full-length album, which comes bearing the beautifully nonsensical title Dirge Of Escapism. If anything, the album is even harder than the EP. It’s a cathartic, roiling blast of screaming solos and juddering breakdowns, and it will make you feel like you can flip a Penske truck over by headbutting it. We’ve posted early tracks like “Antivenom” and “Demon,” and you can now stream the album, in its skullcrushing entirety, below.

Dirge Of Escapism is out now on Revelation.